Ogdensburg man arrested for possessing child pornography

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Rodney A. Johnson, 56, of Ogdensburg after he was found to possess a digital image of a sexual performance by a child.

According to State Police, Johnson was charged with one count each of Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Johnson was released on appearance tickets returnable to the City of Ogdensburg Court.

State Police arrested Rodney A. Johnson on March 31, 2021.

