Ogdensburg man arrested for rape, endangering the welfare of a child

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police arrested a 34-year-old man from Ogdensburg on multiple charges on September 8. The arrest stems from a report that a child was raped in the town of Waddington in April of 2021.

After a criminal investigation of the incident, state police arrested Adam M. Deleel and charged him for Rape in the second degree, Criminal Sex Act in the second degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Deleel was arraigned in the Town of Lisbon Court where he was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, or $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear in the Waddington Town Court at a later date.