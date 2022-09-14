OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County.

New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.

Additionally, Police said that while interviewing Keith about the thefts, he gave Troopers a false name.

Keith was subsequently arrested on three counts of Petit Larceny and one county of False Personation. Following his arrest, he was transported to State Police Ogdensburg for processing.

He is due to appear in the town Oswegatchie Court on September 21, 2022 regarding all three cases.