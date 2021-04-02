Ogdensburg man charged for possessing meth at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An inmate at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility received charges this week following an investigation regarding his possession of controlled substances.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday that Trevor M. Jameson, 26, of Ogdensburg, was charged after he was found in possession of Methamphetamine while incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

According to Sheriff Deputies, the incident occurred on March 22 and Jameson was arrested on April 1, 2021.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged Jameson with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, an A Misdemeanor.

Jameson was arraigned before Fowler Town Court Judge Knowlton and is set to appear at Canton Town Court at a later date.