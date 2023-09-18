OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 25-year-old Ogdensburg man is facing multiple charges, including second-degree menacing, second-degree assault and multiple vehicle and traffic violations on Sunday, September 17.

New York State Police responded to the scene of a possible car vs. motorcycle collision around 8:40 p.m. on State Route 68 in the town of Lisbon. An investigation determined two motorcycles and a pickup truck were traveling west on State Route 68, in the town of Lisbon and all drivers came to a stop at a stop sign.

The operator of the pickup truck, identified as Hooper, allegedly got out of the vehicle and started having a verbal altercation with an operator of uninvolved vehicle. The operator of a 1984 black Honda motorcycle, identified as 57-year-old James Perry of DeKalb Junction, involved himself in the situation.

The verbal disagreement ended, Perry and Hooper proceeded west on the State Highway 68. Perry was behind Hooper, Hooper was driving erratically and throwing things out the window at Perry and the other operator of the other motorcycle, 34-year-old Timothy Middlemiss of Lisbon.

Middlemiss passed Hooper, but Perry’s passing attempt was blocked after Hooper swerved into his lane of travel. Perry continued to travel behind Hooper, who made a sudden stop.

Perry’s motorcycle was struck and he was ejected from the motorcycle. After striking Perry, Hooper fled the scene. Perry was treated by emergency services on scene and transported to Claxton Hepburn Medical for bruised ribs. Perry suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hooper was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Canton for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Lisbon Court, where he was released on his own recognizances.