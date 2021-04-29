Ogdensburg man charged with DWI after crashing into school bus

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg man was arrested on Wednesday after he crashed into a school bus in the town of Lisbon.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary T. Herbick of Ogdensburg was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Keep Right following the investigation of a school bus crash.

Sheriff Deputies confirmed that Herbick provided a breath sample of .12%. The incident occurred on State Highway 68 in the Town of Lisbon.

Additionally, as a percaution, all passengers on the school bus were evaluated by Claxton Hepbnurn Hospital staff. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Subsequently, Herbick was issued appearance tickets to appear in Lisbon Town Court at a later date and was released on April 28, 2021.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies were assisted on the scene by New York State Police and Lisbon Fire and Rescue.