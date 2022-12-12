OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an alleged incident reported to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in October.

Mills was issued a ticket to appear in the Town of Oswegatchie Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office.