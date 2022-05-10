GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident is facing charges after being involved in an incident that took place at North Country Transitional Living.

According to the Gouveneur Police Department, 26-year-old Jordan M. McCormick from Ogdensburg is a resident at North Country Transitional Living. Police stated that McCormick acted in an aggressive manner towards staff members and in doing so, subjected several staff members to physical contact.

As a result, McCormick was charged with two counts of harassment in the second degree on April 27. McCormick was issued an appearance ticket with a Gouverneur Town Court date.