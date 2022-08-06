MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Town of Madrid last month.

The vehicle was stolen on July 3 at a residence on State Highway 310. According to a press release from New York State Police, their investigation determined that 36-year-old Matthew Mclean of Ogdensburg took the vehicle without the owner’s permission. The vehicle had no registration, license plates, active insurance or valid inspection.

Mclean was later found in the closet of a house in the City of Ogdensburg. He was arrested on August 4 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. He was released on his own recognizance for the charges, but remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail due to prior felonies.