OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 34-year-old Ogdensburg man is facing multiple charges after an alleged robbery on Sunday, September 3.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs arrested Joshua Henderson after he allegedly robbed someone around 5 p.m. Sunday at Family Dollar in Ogdensburg. Henderson allegedly stole $70 from someone after threatening them with a switchblade knife.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which are both felonies. Henderson was also charged with a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.

He was arraigned at Oswegatchie Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail on $1,000 bail or $5,000 bond.