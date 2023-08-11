OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 44-year-old Ogdensburg man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old to death early Thursday, August 10.

Ogdensburg City Police arrested Kenneth Durham and charged him with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Durham is alleged to have stabbed the male, who is having his identity withheld at this time, after a verbal dispute on the 400 block of Patterson Street.

Durham has been additionally charged with a parole warrant, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Those charges stem from several domestic disputes.

He was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail.