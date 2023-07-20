WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 51-year-old Ogdesnburg man is dead after a two-car accident Tuesday evening crash on July 18 on State Route 37 in the Town of Lisbon.

New York State Police said Michael Barkley Jr. was operated a Toyota Rav4 traveling north on Route 37 when a Toyota Tundra traveling south operated by Brian Snyder went into the opposite lane to cause a head-on collision with the other vehicle.

Snyder and Tundra passenger Cynthia Murdock were treated on scene and transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael Barkley Sr., who was riding in the Rav4, was treated on scene and then air-lifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he is in critical condition.

Barkley Jr. was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Lawrence County Coroner.

Ogdensburg Fire and Rescue and Lisbon Fire and Rescue assisted with the scene. The state police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to this incident.

The crash is still being investigated at this time.