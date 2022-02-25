LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was charged in late February following a motor vehicle incident that occurred last fall.

On February 23, Sam W. Hires of Ogdensburg was charged following a car crash that resulted in a personal injury on September 22, 2022.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, this crash occurred on Five Mile Line Road in the Town of Lisbon, New York.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Hires was charged with the following:

NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, First Degree, Felony

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs combined with Alcohol, Misdemeanor

Speed not Reasonable or Prudent, Violation

Hires was arraigned in the Town of Canton by Judge Morgan and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in the Town of Lisbon Court at a later date,