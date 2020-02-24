Ogdensburg named second most affordable place to live in New York

(WWTI) – Living in a cheaper city is one major way to stretch your income and afford your monthly expenses. HomeSnacks recently ranked the most affordable places to live in New York. Of the 166 cities considered, Ogdensburg and Massena placed in the top ten. Watertown, NY came in as the 74th most affordable place on the list.

Here is a list of the Top Ten Cheapest Places to Live in New York:

Ilion Ogdensburg Olean Hornell Kenmore North Tonawanda Massena Albion Johnstown Tonawanda

Placed as the second most affordable city in New York, Ogdensburg was recognized as the third most affordable affordable city in terms of home to income ratio. The city gained two spots on the chart compared to the prior year’s rankings.

The median income in Ogdensburg comes in at $42,144 and the median home value is $69,900 for 2020. The city also placed on the list of HomeSnacks’ best places to retire in New York for 2020.

Massena came in as the seventh cheapest place to live in New York. Home prices in Massena are about eight times lower than the statewide average. The median home price in Massena is $78,200 and the median income is $43,821, giving the town the sixth best income to home price ratio in the state.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.