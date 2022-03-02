OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg will now allow residents to attend their council meetings and enter the City Hall during the week.

According to the City’s website, starting March 1, the City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. City Council meetings will be open to the public beginning with the March 14, meeting.

However, seating at the meetings will be limited to 50% capacity to accommodate for social distancing. Additionally, masks will be required except for when addressing Council from the podium for Personal Appearance, Citizen Participation, or a Public Hearing.