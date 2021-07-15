Ogdensburg paving project to limit street parking next week

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A paving project in the City of Ogdensburg will limit parking opportunities next week.
The City of Ogdensburg Department of Public Works will be paving several blocks starting Monday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 21.
During this time, residents are asked not to park on the street. According to the DPW, those who do park on the street will be towed.
The following areas will be impacted:
- 400-500 Block of Pleasant Avenue
- 800-1000 Block of Hasbrouck Street
- 300-500 Block of Clark Street
- 500 Block of Deviller Street
- 500 Block of Seymour Street
- 200 Block of Tate Street
- 300-600 Block of Kiah Street
- 100-200 & 2000 Block kof Montgomery Street
- 2000-2300 Block of Knox Street
- 200 Block of Caroline Street
“NO PARKING” signs will be placed on impacted streets on Friday, July 16, however, they will not take effect until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Residents will be permitted to park on the street once these signs are removed.