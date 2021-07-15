Ogdensburg paving project to limit street parking next week

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A paving project in the City of Ogdensburg will limit parking opportunities next week.

The City of Ogdensburg Department of Public Works will be paving several blocks starting Monday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 21.

During this time, residents are asked not to park on the street. According to the DPW, those who do park on the street will be towed.

The following areas will be impacted:

400-500 Block of Pleasant Avenue

800-1000 Block of Hasbrouck Street

300-500 Block of Clark Street

500 Block of Deviller Street

500 Block of Seymour Street

200 Block of Tate Street

300-600 Block of Kiah Street

100-200 & 2000 Block kof Montgomery Street

2000-2300 Block of Knox Street

200 Block of Caroline Street

“NO PARKING” signs will be placed on impacted streets on Friday, July 16, however, they will not take effect until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Residents will be permitted to park on the street once these signs are removed.