Ogdensburg planning annual Light Up the Night Santa Parade

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Christmas parades are being scheduled across the North Country for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and Ogdensburg has joined the crowd.

The City of Ogdensburg announced that in partnership with the Libson and Ogdensburg Lions’ Club, it will host the 10th Annual Lions Holiday Light up the Night Parade on November 20.

This annual parade draws community members from across the region to the streets of Ogdensburg for a night of festive floats, lights and of course, Santa.

Businesses, individuals, clubs and families are also encouraged to participate in the parade. The City and Lions’ Club is currently accepting applications for parade participants which can include routines, music or floats. Applications are due by November 17.

The 10th Annual Lions Holiday Light up the Night Parade will begin at the Ogdensburg Free Academy parking lots on State Street at 6 p.m. It will then proceed down State Street and disperse from the Mall parking lot. Line up will begin at 5 p.m.