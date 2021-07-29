Ogdensburg Police Chief retires after nearly 30 years of service

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country leader in law enforcement will officially retire after nearly three decades of service.

City of Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Wescott is retiring from the police department. During his time at the department, he has served in nearly every rank in capacity.

To honor his years of service, he was recently presented with an official Senate Proclamation. This was awarded by New York State Senator Patty Ritchie.

“Members of law enforcement have difficult, dangerous jobs and for more than 25 years, City of Ogdensburg Police Chief Robert Westcott has risen to the challenge, putting his own safety on the line to protect the public,” Ritchie said in a press release. “I know I speak for many when I say I am grateful for his service and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement from the Department.”

Wescott is a Lisbon High School and SUNY Canton graduate. He was also a member of the first graduating class of the David Sullivan St. Lawrence County Law Enforcement Academy.

Chief’s Wescott’s retirement will be effective at the end of July.