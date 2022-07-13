OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents in Ogdensburg are being reminded that parking on city streets is prohibited overnight.

According to the Ogdensburg Police Department, their department and the Ogdensburg Code Enforcement Office have received numerous complaints regarding vehicles and trailers that are parked on city streets overnight. Police stated they are issuing a warning so residents can avoid parking on city streets before they begin issuing tickets or towing vehicles.

The department reminded residents that parking for recreational vehicles is prohibited on public streets, and public property from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. unless they have a permit. A recreational vehicle is defined as any trailer, camper trailer, boat and trailer, camper, mobile home, motor home, bus, or similar vehicle.

Permits to allow parking during those hours can be obtained at the Ogdensburg Police Department which is located at 800 Park Street in the city. Residents can receive a maximum of four permits per year, each lasting less than 72 hours. More information can be found here.