OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Ogdensburg Police Department will host a community meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Authorities have received an overwhelming positive response for this meeting and wants to make sure there is adequate space for all to attend.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss current crime trends in the city with the citizens of Ogdensburg and community stake holders. Police department staffing, bail reform, police reform, homelessness and other various topics will also be discussed. The state said it’s the goal of the department to bring the citizens of Ogdensburg and pertinent stake holders together in one place and begin to work towards a common goal.

The public will have an opportunity to view the meeting remotely using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3548747880566784859 or by calling 1-562-247-8422 and entering Access Code #694-377-998. The public can preregister to attend the meeting by using the link above. There will be no remote participation – the webinar is for viewing only.