OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A police lieutenant in the city of Ogdensburg has been suspended.

This took place on Sunday, September 25 when City Manager Stephen Jellie suspended Lieutenant Corey Maxner without pay.

According to Jellie, the decision to suspend Maxner was pending a disciplinary investigation and hearing in regard to an off-duty incident that occurred outside of Ogdensburg on September 24.

Jellie said that the City will have no further comment until the matter is concluded.