OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg officials have limited hours at local public parks.

According to a press release issued by the Ogdensburg Police Department, beginning August 22, the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Greenbelt Park includes Morrissette Park, Library Park, Crescent Park, Municipal Marina and all public land bordering the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers from Caroline Street to Lafayette Street.

According to Police, stated in the press release, this change was made “in the interest of the general public.”

No further information was required regarding the nighttime closure.