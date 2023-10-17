OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Ogdensburg Police Department is alerting the public about a scam involving someone calling people and claiming Chief Mark Kearns.

On Tuesday, October 17, the department received information that a subject is demanding personal information and threatening the call taker with arrest. This was made via a press release on Tuesday.

Authorities said no one from the Ogdensburg Police Department or law enforcement in general will demand personal information in such a manner over a telephone. If a citizen is ever concerned over the legitimacy of a phone call claiming to be law enforcement, they may request the agency name, officer name, supervisor name and a call back number.

The Ogdensburg Police Department can be reached at 315-393-1551, 24 hours a day if there are any questions or concerns.