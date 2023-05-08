OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Be aware of a new scam that has affected the North Country.

People in Ogdensburg have recently received requests for donations by mail that appear to be affiliated with the Ogdensburg Police Department, according to a press release from Police Chief Mark Kearns.

These donation requests are believed to be a scam and are not affiliated with the Police Department, Chief Kearns said in the press release.

If similar requests are received in the mail, the Police Department urged the public is urged to destroy them and not send any type of donation to the address on the notice.

See a copy of the scam donation below: