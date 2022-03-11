OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Funding has been approved to make repairs on the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.

This was through the recent $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package that was passed by the U.S. House on March 9.

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is now set to receive $3,000,000 from this package to make repairs to the Bridge that connects the United States and Canada and maintain its structural integrity.

Additionally, according to U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, these funds will contribute to a larger repair project that will include replacing the superstructure of the U.S. plate girder spans 1 and 8, Canadian desk trust spans 18 and 23, and the Canadian plate girder spans 24.

The new fundings will also support cleaning and painting the Canadian plate girder spans 24 and 32, main cables and the suspender ropes.

Senator Schumer noted that this will create more jobs across the North Country, as well as strengthen tourism, therefore, helping to boost the regional economy.

“The Ogdensburg International Bridge is one of Upstate New York’s most vital ports of entry, but its aging infrastructure puts North Country businesses, our tourism industry, and billions in cross-border trade at stake,” Senator Schumer said in a press release. “This much-needed investment will keep visitors and commerce flowing into the North Country.”

Annually, $4 billion in goods are shipped between the United States and Canada over the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge, as well as 800,00 vehicles.