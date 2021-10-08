Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge removes night closures

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Night closures have been removed at the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge.

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority announced on Friday that night closures at the bridge will be removed starting Friday, October 8, 2021.

According to the OBPA, bridge overnight closures were first placed in June 2021. The bridge is currently undergoing deck and floor beam replacement on the United States approach over the St. Lawrence River.

This installation is a part of the $18.9 million bridge project currently happening in Ogdensburg. Completion of the project is projected for November 2021.