OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Ogdensburg Public Library will be hosting award-winning author Jody Hadlock, according to a press release.

Hadlock will speak at the library on Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium, the event is open to the public and no reservations are necessary.

Hadlock’s novel, The Lives of Diamond Bessie, is based on the true story of Annie Moore, a young Irish girl who lived in Canton, NY in the 1860s. She experiences unexpected consequences and journeys to a Watertown brothel and then ultimately on to Chicago to live in the world of high-end prostitution. As Diamond Bessie, Moore attracts wealthy Abe Rothschild’s attention and once more learns hard lessons in betrayal.

A resident of Texas, Hadlock spent time with local historians to research and try to accurately piece together Annie Moore’s story. She is currently working on her second novel based on the life of Clara Barton.

Hadlock is the recipient of the Benjamin Franklin Awards, Gold Medal Winner of General Fiction, Eric Hoffer Awards, First Horizon Award for Best Debut Author and First Place in Commercial Fiction.