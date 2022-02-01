OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg is requesting federal funding for its fire department.

Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie has confirmed that the city has completed and submitted requests for three grants totaling $1.4 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the city’s fire response efforts.

According to Jellie, the request submitted was for the Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. Ogdensburg asked for $1,341,000 to hire up to five additional fire personnel in 2023.

Jellie noted that the most critical need for these additional positions is for Ogdensburg to be able to maintain at least four personnel on duty every day.

Ogdensburg’s second request was for the Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) Grant, totaling $36,027. If approved, the city would purchase additional protective turn-out gear, gear storage lockers and hazardous material metering devices to sample air quality on calls.

The third and final request was for $25,000 through the Fire and Prevention Safety Grant. Jellie stated that if approved, this would allow Ogdensburg to purchase a large stock of smoke detectors and smoke alarm education resources.

These grants were written with assistance from retired Ogdensburg Assistant Fire Chief Donald McCarthy and International Association of Firefighters Grant Writing Professional Marc Oshry.

“I am confident that the efforts of retired Assistant Fire Chief Donald McCarthy and the IAFF Grant writer will put the City of Ogdensburg in a highly competitive position to receive the SAFER Grant, and the other equipment support grants,” Jellie said in a press release. “The safety of First Responders is a top priority for the Skelly Administration and I look forward to hearing from FEMA in the near future.”

Jellie confirmed that most of these funds if awarded would be available to the City of Ogdensburg in either late 2022 or early 2023.