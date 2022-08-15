CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.

Teriele was arrested on the charges of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

The suspect was rleeased on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Canton at a later date.