OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg has suspended the investigation into the fire that occurred at Riverview Towers in early March.

This fire occurred on March 8 at the apartment building on 232 Washington Street in Ogdensburg and left eight residents hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

According to City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie, the investigation has been suspended indefinitely due to the inability to interview an occupant of Apartment #603 where the fire originated on March 8.

The occupant was identified as Jay Meashaw. Jellie confirmed that Meashaw currently remains hospitalized from injuries sustained during the fire and is not able to speak with investigators.

The City of Ogdensburg, Fire Departments and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, completed a thorough review of the physical evidence, interviewed other building occupants and building staff to come to this conclusion and rule out many potential causes, such as electrical or mechanical malfunctions.

Jellie said that until Meashaw is able to be interviewed, the cause of the fire will remain classified and undetermined.