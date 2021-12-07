Ogdensburg schools hire social workers to inrease support

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — New social workers have been hired within a local school district to increase support as students continue to be impacted by the pandemic-related stressors.

The Ogdensburg City School District has confirmed that it recently hired two school social workers in an attempt to increase social-emotional learning programming within schools in the district.

District Administrations stated that as trained mental health practioners, these social workers will serve as a link between the home, school and community. They will also provide indirect services to students, families and school personnel.

Ogdensburg City School District social workers with provide a range of services. This will include special education services assessments and diagnosis, individual and group council, organizing student assistance programs, crisis intervention, encouraging parents participation, navigating or systems and collaborating with teachers.

Superintndent Kevin Kendall added that social workers are responsible for “fostering students’ social and emotional wellbeing so they are ready to learn.”

“Social workers will be available to help students deal with mental stress and allow them to have a connection in the community to get assistance,” Ogdensburg Superintendent Kevin Kendall said in a message to the community. “The pandemic brought a variety of mental health concerns into the limelight and we’re hopeful that additional resources will help students going forward.”

The announcement regarding the two social workers was issued on the Ogdensburg District website in early December 2021.