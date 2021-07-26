Ogdensburg schools providing ‘a little something extra’ for students in need

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg Free Academy is seeking donations to give “a little something extra” to students ahead of the upcoming school year.

Ogdensburg Free Academy’s school-run pantry will be hosting a Back to School event again this summer. The event titled, “A Little Something Extra,” will provide district students with supplies needed to return to school “with confidence.”

However, according to OFA, the pantry relies completely on community contributions and is asking for donations and support. Those willing to donate are asked to make checks payable to OFA Student Council Pantry and mailed to Ogdensburg Free Academy.

OFA is set to begin is 2021-2022 school year is set to begin on Thursday, September 2, 2021.