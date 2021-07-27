Ogdensburg Seaway Festival hosting fireworks, parade this weekend

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — To continue its 60 years of celebration, the Ogdensburg Seaway Festival will remain in full swing for several more days.

The Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival officially kicked off last Friday, July 23 and will continue on through this upcoming Sunday, August 1. The final days of the festival will include crowd favorite events.

This will include the fireworks show at the Greenbelt Area on Friday, July 31 starting at 9:30 p.m., and the Fort Street Festival Parade on Saturday, July 31 starting at 11 a.m.

Additional major events scheduled for the remaining days of the festival are listed below:

July 27: Ogdensburg’s Got Talent at the Main Stage, 6 p.m.

July 28: 5K Run or Walk at the Dobisky Visitor Center, 7 p.m.

July 29: Remington Museum Day at the Frederic Remington Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Concert in the Park: Bandroom Band at the Library Park Historic District, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 30: Concert in the Park: “My So-Called Band” at the Library Park Historic District, 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Fireworks at the Greenbelt Area, 9:45 p.m.

July 31: Ford Street Festival Parade, 11 a.m. Concert in the Park after the Parade: Atom Ghost, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 1: Duck Race at Ogdensburg City Pool, 11 a.m. Sunday in the Park at the Dobisky Visitor Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 60th Seaway Festival Car Display at Greenbelt area, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Underwater Bosses concert at Library Park Historic District, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



The Seaway Festival has been held in Ogdensburg for 60 years, with the first event dating back to 1960.