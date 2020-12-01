Ogdensburg senior care facility reports 6 COVID-19 deaths in 5 days

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A senior care facility in Ogdensburg has recently reported a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The senior care home, United Helpers in Ogdensburg, N.Y., reported on Tuesday that since November 26, six residents have passed away from COVID-19 related complications.

As of December 1, 41 staff members and 71 residents have tested positive for the virus. Additionally, two residents are hospitalized at this time.

Vice President of Operations Tim Parsons commented on the recent spike in fatalities.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to our residents’ loved ones,” said Parson. “We grieve with them, even as our health care professionals continue to work tirelessly and provide extraordinary care to those in our community who are afflicted with this dangerous virus.”

Vice President of Quality Stacey Cannizzo also released a statement regarding the uptick in the surrounding communities.

“Please, do your part to help. Wash your hands frequently. Practice social distancing. Wear a mask during gatherings, or when unable to maintain social distancing while outside. Limit social gatherings. And, if you’re not feeling well, seek medical attention promptly. Do what you can to lower your risk and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

LATEST STORIES: