OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The lawsuits involving the Ogdensburg City Mayor have officially been settled.

This was announced by Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie on Tuesday and addressed the two previous lawsuits involving Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly.

According to Jellie, the legal proceeding brought by Mayor Skelly against the City of Ogdensburg regarding a local tax assessment on 616 Rensselaer Avenue was settled. This was after Skelly said his tax assessment increased from $80,000 to $785,000 in one year.

To settle this lawsuit, Ogdensburg and Mayor Skelly agreed to an assessment of $555,000 for tax years 2020 and 2021, and $785,000 for tax year 2022.

The second lawsuit was filed by Ogdensburg residents Cynthia Layng, Douglas Loffler, Brian Mitchell and Angela McRobers against Mayor Skelly.

This lawsuit included the group “citizens watch,” who opposed some of Skelly’s actions. The lawsuit was settled without a judicial order, but Mayor Skelly was ordered to pay $6,000 for the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees.

Both settlements can be read below: