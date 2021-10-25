Ogdensburg small businesses, organizations eligible for American Rescue Plan funding

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional funding has been made available to small businesses and organizations in Ogdensburg.

The City of Ogdensburg announced that it has been awarded funding from the American Rescue Plan. This funding is now open to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in the city as they are included in some of the City’s targeted funding areas.

According to the City, the program is based on the availability of funds, program guidelines and submission of all required information and supporting documentation from applicants.

Eligible organizations or businesses must have experienced an economic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and must provide direct assistance and services to Ogdensburg residents.

Additionally, applicants will be required to report if they previously received COVID-19 funding and include supporting documentation to prove losses. This includes income tax filings. Proposed funding cannot exceed the amount of economic loss experienced since March 1, 2020.

Applications for funding through the American Rescue Plan are due by 4 p.m. on November 4. Applications and supporting documents can be submitted via mail, email or fax.