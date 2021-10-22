Ogdensburg student, special education teacher raise awareness for those living with Spina Bifida

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students in Ogdensburg are working to raise awareness and support for those living with Spina Bifida.

In honor of Spina Bifida Awareness Month, Ogdensburg City School District second grade student Christopher “Leo” McNichol, and Special Education Teacher Haley Baker began raising awareness for those living with the defect.

According to the Spinda Bifida Association, at least eight children are born in the United States with Spina Bifida every day. It is noted as the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the world.

To raise awareness, McNichol and Baker raced each other in their wheelchairs and submitted the video to Redefining Spina Bifida, which is an organization “committed to redefining the world’s perception of Spina Bifida.”

The full video of the race can be viewed below: