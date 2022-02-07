OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temporary food benefits are available to students in Ogdensburg.

The Ogdensburg City School District has confirmed that the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2021 and Other Extensions Act have reauthorized the payment of P-EBT food benefits.

According to Ogdensburg School leaders, these food benefits are being provided to assist with the costs of meals children would have received during the 2020-2021 school year. Because the District provided free lunches for all students during the school year, every Ogdensburg student will receive the P-EBT food benefits.

P-EBT food benefits can be used to purchase the same food products that can be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits. P-EBT-eligible products are listed below:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry, and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods

Non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Households cannot use P-EBT benefits for alcoholic beverages, vitamins, medicines and supplements, live animals, pet food, cleaning supplies and household products or hygiene items and cosmetics.

Ogdensburg students who received Medicaid and successfully redeemed P-EBT food benefits for the 2019-2020 school year on an NYS Medicaid card will have their 2020-2021 P-EBT food benefits issued on the same card.

All other students will be mailed a P-EBT Food Benefit card with instructions. These cards should be received by households by the end of the 2021-2022 school year.