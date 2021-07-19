Ogdensburg temporarily relocates public skate park

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg skate park has been moved temporarily.

The skate park located in the City of Ogdensburg was relocated last week to West River Street. The Park specifically is now located behind the Lockwood Arena. This relocation was to accommodate for cleaning and maintenance at the previous location.

According to the City, the park reopened for use at West River Street on Saturday, July 17.

The Ogdensburg Skate Park will be open for public use seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

