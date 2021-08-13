Ogdensburg to condemn buildings used as meth labs after recent bust

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials in the City of Ogdensburg is taking action to stop the manufacturing of methamphetamine in the city limits.

Recently, on August 11, members of the Ogdensburg Police Department responded to a complaint of domestic violence at 1308 Ford Street in Ogdensburg. While investigating the complaint, officers discovered an active meth lab inside the residence.

The scene was then put on lock down, and officers obtained a search warrant for the residence. Subsequently, NYS CCERT and the Ogdensburg Fire Department were called to assist with the hazardous scene.

After an investigation, Carol H. Phillips, 40, of Ogdensburg, and Joshua C. Hanna, 33, of Heuvelton, were arrested for Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the third-degree, section 220.73 subdivision 1 of the NYS Penal Law. Both were arraigned at Ogdensburg City Court and released on their own recognizance.

Following this meth lab bust, City Manager Stephen Jellie announced that the city will now condemn any structure or dwelling that is determined to have been used as a meth lab. This is until full engineering, health and safety assessments are complete and a certificate of occupancy is re-issued by Code Enforcement.

In the future, the Ogdensburg also plans to request courts to prosecute the criminal and code infractions pertaining to the manufacturing of methamphetamine in the “harshest manner possible.”

“The City of Ogdensburg will no longer be the dumping ground and a breeding ground for meth labs and our neighborhoods will not continue to be plagued time and time again by the same location being allowed to continue with this type of illegal activity; we are taking back our neighborhoods now,” Jellie said in a press release.

Jellie added that occupants found innocent and displaced by these actions will be provided assistance. This will include locating adequate housing and social services support through the St. Lawrence Department of Social Services and the Red Cross.

He also encouraged landlords to take action, occupants to leave a dwelling if there is illegal activity, and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

City Manager Jellie’s statement was issued one day after the most recent drug bust, on August 12, 2021.