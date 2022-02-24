OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some police services will end in Ogdensburg at the end of the year.

In a press release on February 23, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie addressed police dispatching services, confirming that Ogdensburg will move forward with ending Police Dispatching services within the City Police Department.

With this change, Ogdensburg will require St. Lawrence County to radio dispatch 911 calls for assistance to City police cars instead of telephonically transferring callers to a City Police Dispatcher. This is already being done for Ogdensburg Fire and EMS assets.

According to Jellie, Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County previously conducted a pilot test period for these changes in July 2021 to determine the workload requirements and changes needed to complete the transition.

However, Jellie said that since the trial period, no progress has been made to move the initiative forward.

He added that St. Lawrence County has operated the 911 Emergency Services Communications Center, which was first intended to consolidate all emergency services into one location. He said this switch for the police department is “long overdue.”

“The County is the designated Public Safety Answering Point that contains the infrastructure to answer all 911 emergency calls for assistance, and the County receives all state and federal communications funding and grants for this function,” Jellie said in his press release. “Consolidating the remaining police agencies into this consolidated emergency communications center is long overdue and cannot be delayed any longer.”

In the press release, City Manager Jellie also confirmed that Ogdensburg has also notified St. Lawrence County. These requirements are expected to be in place by the end of 2022.