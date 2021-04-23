Ogdensburg to host city-wide garage sale Memorial Day weekend

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A city-wide garage sale will hit the streets of Ogdensburg next month.

The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce has announced the dates for its annual City Wide Garage Sales. This year, the event will take place Memorial Day weekend; May 28 through May 30, 2021.

According to the Chamber, the City Wide Garage Sales have previously attracted customers from across the region and as far as Ottawa.

“This is a great opportunity for you to clear out the clutter and make some extra money, too! Think ‘green’ and recycle those items that are just gathering dust in your home,” stated the Chamber.

For the event, the Chamber will list each garage sale in its directory for a small fee. Information that will be shared in the director will include address of the sale, dates, times and a brief summary of items for sale.

Additionally, sellers must ensure that the following COVID-19 protocols are in place throughout the sale:

Six feet social distancing between all customers and sellers

A maximum of 10 people per space at any given time

Appropriate face masks must be worn by all customers and sellers in situations where they are likely to come within six feet of each other

Adequate hand hygiene supplies and regular cleaning and disinfecting

The Ogdensburg Chamber Director will be for sale starting Wednesday, May 26 at the Chamber Office and Kimro’s Medicine Place.

The deadline to submit information for the City Wide Garage Sale director is Wednesday, May 14, 2021 at 4 p.m.