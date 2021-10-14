Ogdensburg to host #VaxtoSchool COVID-19 vaccination site

A soldier administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunis, Sunday, Aug.15, 2021. Tunisia has launched its largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign as the country faces a surge of cases. Authorities aim to vaccinate over 1 million of people aged 40 and over in only one day, compared with 30,000 to 60,000 a day previously. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A state-run COVID-19 vaccination site will return to St. Lawrence County, this time in Ogdensburg.

On October 13, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening of 21 new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites through the #VaxtoSchool campaign. This site in the North Country will be held at the Ogdensburg Free Academy.

According to Gov. Hochul the Ogdensburg site, and all other pop-up vaccination centers, will aim to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.

“The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our greatest protection against the virus for eligible New Yorkers of all ages,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “In collaboration with community-based partners, our new #VaxtoSchool pop-up sites will help more school-aged New Yorkers get vaccinated so together, we can keep our school communities safe.”

These pop-up sites will be run by the New York State Department of Health, local county health departments, community-based organizations and healthcare centers. Additionally, community-based medical professionals will be available at each site to answer questions.

Ogdensburg’s #VaxtoSchool pop-up site will be open on October 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and administer doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.