Ogdensburg to host #VaxtoSchool COVID-19 vaccination site

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A state-run COVID-19 vaccination site will return to St. Lawrence County, this time in Ogdensburg.
On October 13, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening of 21 new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites through the #VaxtoSchool campaign. This site in the North Country will be held at the Ogdensburg Free Academy.
According to Gov. Hochul the Ogdensburg site, and all other pop-up vaccination centers, will aim to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.
“The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our greatest protection against the virus for eligible New Yorkers of all ages,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “In collaboration with community-based partners, our new #VaxtoSchool pop-up sites will help more school-aged New Yorkers get vaccinated so together, we can keep our school communities safe.”
These pop-up sites will be run by the New York State Department of Health, local county health departments, community-based organizations and healthcare centers. Additionally, community-based medical professionals will be available at each site to answer questions.
Ogdensburg’s #VaxtoSchool pop-up site will be open on October 14 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and administer doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.