OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans are in place for a city-wide property reassessment project in Ogdensburg.

Ogdensburg recently adopted a resolution to conduct this project. Beginning this month, each property in Ogdensburg will be reviewed and property by private contractor GAR Associates LLC and City Assessor Mark Schnorr.

Property inventory characteristics will be gathered using satellite imagery.

According to City Officials, this project is designed to continue to create and maintain fair and equitable property assessments for the 2023 tax roll.

No workers will be entering private property for a physical on-site inspection. However, staff will take digital photos of the exterior of all improved parcels. Staff will attempt to take photos from the public right of way, but they may need to access a driveway in some instances.

Officials confirmed that all involved staff will be carrying proper identification while taking photos.

The Ogdensburg City Assessment Office, as well as local police departments, will have a list of all GAR staff vehicles during the project.