OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg.

According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding.

However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, unused drug paraphernalia, Narcan and other controlled substances, which Police said, was not the original controlled substance container.

Montroy was placed under arrest, transported to State Police Ogdensburg and processed. He was arrested under the charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

He was issued appearance tickets and traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in the City of Ogdensburg court on a later date.