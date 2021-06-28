Ogdensburg United Helpers relocating residents, staff ahead of closure

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home facility in St. Lawrence County is working to prepare for its imminent closure.

United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg confirmed that it is working to relocate both its residents and staff in the North Country.

According to Vice President of Clinical and Quality Services and Compliance Officer Stacey Cannizzo, there are currently 89 residents at the facility and no residents are being relocated outside of the North Country.

Additionally, the facility is working to provide new employment for staff.

“United Helpers has offered work for all direct care staff affected by the closure at other locations throughout the United Helpers organization,” stated Cannizzo. “The Human Resources department is assisting staff with a training and a transition plan as the census declines in the Ogdensburg skilled nursing facility.”

Opportunities are still available in the areas of home health, skilled nursing, assisted living, housing and the developmental and intellectually disabled population through United Helpers.

The facility in Ogdensburg announced its pending closure in mid–June. United Helpers is set to close by September 2021.