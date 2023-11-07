OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Ogdensburg City Hall will have a number of new faces in the coming year.

The City of Ogdensburg voted in a new mayor in Democrat Michael Tooley and four new city council members of Donna Trimm, Michael Weaver, R. Storm Cilley and Jennifer Stevenson. All four council member-elects are also Democrats.

The person with the fourth-lowest vote total will get a two-year term while the other top three vote-getters will get four-year terms. There are still absentee and affidavit ballots to be counted.

Robert Edie finished fifth in the primary and also lost his home in a fire.