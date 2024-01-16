OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Ogdensburg Wal-Mart has added fresh meat – beef, pork and chicken — to their grocery items.

The store added fresh fruit and produce last year to their grocery section and now has onions, garlic, potatoes, bananas and oranges.

Jordan Snyder, Store Manager and his team have been working to update the Ogdensburg store and serve the needs of customers. Snyder thanked the community for their ongoing support for the newly transformed store at 3000 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, NY.

Snyder also listed some new improvements including: Reconfigured store layout;

Improvements at checkout;

Refreshed interior and exterior paint and signage; and

Expanded health services.

However, according to him, the array of fresh meat, seasonal produce, pre-sliced deli and bakery items have generated the most excitement. The new offerings are an important addition but they’re essential to the local community, said Snyder.

Snyder and his team are working to add more offerings to the Ogdensburg store.