Ogdensburg Walmart customers may have been exposed to COVID-19 on particular day

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Customers who visited the Garden Center at Walmart on Ford Street Extension in Ogdensburg on March 31, 2020 between the hours of 7am-10am have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19, according to a release from St. Lawrence County Public Health.

Those who believe they were present at the location during those times are urged to monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 days.

If an individual was present and develops symptoms including a fever greater than 100.4, a cough and/or shortness of breath, they should call their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Those who do have symptoms should tell their healthcare provider they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

