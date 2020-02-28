Ogdensburg welcomes new Gordmans store with ribbon cutting ceremony

Celebrating the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting at Gordmans were employees from left to right: Wendy Chevrier; Andee Farrand; Paula Murphy; Josh Hanna; Tamie Sauve, Store Manager; Anthony Grizzuto; Kelsey Murphy; Nancy Bristol; Bonnie Burgess and Debbie Murray.

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gordmans held its store’s grand opening at the Seaway Plaza in Ogdensburg on February 18.

Tamie Sauve, store manager, and the Gordmans team were pleased to celebrate the event with the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce and presented a $1000 donation to the Superintendent of Ogdensburg Free Academy, Kevin Kendall.

The OFA Cheer Squad was also on hand starting off the ribbon cutting ceremony with the Star Spangled Banner and two of their cheers.

Gordmans is a department store that replaced the old Peebles location in Ogdensburg.

